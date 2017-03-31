April kicks off Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month in Michigan Good Day April kicks off Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month in Michigan April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month in Michigan, which is a great time to reflect on the remarkable progress that has been made in our state for individuals with autism.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley joined us in studio to tell us more about the efforts. You can hear more from him in the video player above.

He says one of the biggest changes is an increase in autism therapists in the state, which help unlock the potential in a child who has autism.

This is an effort that is personal to Calley. His 10-year-old daughter, Reagan, lives with autism. He says he thinks of his daughter as a "trailblazer" because she gave him insight into some of the problems with the healthcare system overall.

Calley's advice for parents who get an autism diagnosis is to not let the diagnosis affect the outcome.

"These kids will surprise you," he says, and says many programs and therapists out there can help.

In his interview, Calley mentions a program where a family can be assigned a caseworker to help you navigate the challenges of school and medical services. For more information on that, visit www.autismallianceofmichigan.org.