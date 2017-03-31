Dr. Kellyann Petrucci at Birmingham Wellness Center Good Day Dr. Kellyann Petrucci at Birmingham Wellness Center Is the secret to staying young and healthy following a specific diet? Doctor and best-selling author Kellyann Petrucci says yes.

- Is the secret to staying young and healthy following a specific diet? Doctor and best-selling author Kellyann Petrucci says yes.

She joined us on The Nine to tell us about her new weight loss program. She says it will help you lose 10 pounds and 2 inches in just 10 days. The plan is a mini-meal rotation that includes protein shakes, green drinks, bone broth and mini-snacks.

She's conducting a test group on Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Birmingham Wellness Center. She's inviting viewers to attend a free talk to explain the new plan. You can get more information and sign up for the event here.

For more information on Dr. Kellyann, visit www.drkellyann.com.