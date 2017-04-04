Detroit Fire Department cereal drive now - April 21

The Detroit Fire Department is participating in a Cereal Drive with Children's Hospital of Michigan and Gleaners Food Bank to collect cereal for children who will be in need of food during the summer months.
New boxes of cereal will be collected throughout the drive. When the drive is over, the cereal will be delivered to Gleaners Food Bank for distribution.
The Cereal Drive runs now through April 21, 2017 at select fire stations. For a list of firehouse locations, visit http://bit.ly/DFDstations or call (313) 580-8761.