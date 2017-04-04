Detroit Fire Department cereal drive now - April 21 Good Day Detroit Fire Department cereal drive now - April 21 The Detroit Fire Department is participating in a Cereal Drive with Children's Hospital of Michigan and Gleaners Food Bank to collect cereal for children who will be in need of food during the summer months.

New boxes of cereal will be collected throughout the drive. When the drive is over, the cereal will be delivered to Gleaners Food Bank for distribution.