Canines and Couture fundraiser for Detroit Dog Rescue Good Day Canines and Couture fundraiser for Detroit Dog Rescue The Canines & Couture fundraiser for Detroit Dog Rescue is this weekend at the Townsend Hotel.

- The Canines & Couture fundraiser for Detroit Dog Rescue is this weekend at the Townsend Hotel. The doggy fashion show is all about fun, with proceeds benefitting the medical care of Detroit's rescue dogs.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. Tickets start at $60 and include strolling hors d' oeuvres, dessert and auctions. Click here to purchase tickets.