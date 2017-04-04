Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption taking part in adoption event

- The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center is taking part in the upcoming Bissell Pet Foundation, "Empty the Shelters" event. It's being held April 29, at the shelter at 1700 Brown Road in Auburn Hills from 10am-4pm. The Bissell Pet Foundation wil pay adoption fees that day for potential pet owners. Other shelters will also be participating across the state of Michigan. For more information follow the link to the Oakland County Animal Shelter website or Bissell Pet Foundation. This week's adoptable pet is "Pretzel," a 4-year-old Beagle mix. For adoption information call 248-391-4100.