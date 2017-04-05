Wolverine Bar Foundation and Association's Barristers' Ball April 8 Good Day Wolverine Bar Foundation and Association's Barristers' Ball April 8 The Wolverine Bar Association and Wolverine Bar Foundation will host its signature event, the 56th Annual Barristers' Ball, "Mardi Gras in Motown" Saturday, April 8 at the Marriott Renaissance Center.

- The Wolverine Bar Association and Wolverine Bar Foundation will host its signature event, the 56th Annual Barristers' Ball, "Mardi Gras in Motown" Saturday, April 8 at the Marriott Renaissance Center. Every year, more than 1,500 leaders from the legal, business, civic and political communities attend the Barristers' Ball to celebrate the best of the Southeastern Michigan Community.

Tickets are $125 for members and $150 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wolverinebar.org.