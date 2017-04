'I Am Battle Comic' premiering at Main Art Theater Good Day 'I Am Battle Comic' premiering at Main Art Theater "I Am Battle Comic" is a thought-provoking documentary about stand-up comedians entertaining our troops.

- "I Am Battle Comic" is a thought-provoking documentary about stand-up comedians entertaining our troops. The movie is having it's world premiere at the Main Art Theater in Royal Oak on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Director, photographer and stand-up comedian Jordan Brady joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the documentary.

The film plays at 8 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit MilitaryFamily.org.