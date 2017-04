6 Guitars music show at The Berman April 6-9 Good Day 6 Guitars music show at The Berman April 6-9 He's just one guy, but Chase Padgett takes his audience through six different genres of music in just one show.

The show on April 6 is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8's thos is at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $37. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.