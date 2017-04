Harlem Globetrotters back at The Palace April 14 Good Day Harlem Globetrotters back at The Palace April 14 The Pistons may be done at the Palace, but there's still some basketball to be seen at The Palace.

- The Pistons may be done at the Palace, but there's still some basketball to be seen at The Palace. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be back at The Palace on Friday, April 14 during their 2017 World Tour. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. show.

Tickets at $75 VIP, $45 and $30 reserved, $20 general admission and Hungry Howie's family four-packs at $149 and $99 reserved are available at Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations.