Detroit guitarist Dennis Coffey to perform at The Dirty Dog Jazz Café Good Day Detroit guitarist Dennis Coffey to perform at The Dirty Dog Jazz Café Legendary Detroit guitarist Dennis Coffey and his band will perform at The Dirty Dog Jazz Café this week.

They'll perform at café, located at 97 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Farms, from April 12-15.

Seatings are a half hour before each set, and the set times Wednesday through Saturday are 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.

The café does not charge cover on Wednesday and Thursday, but cover on Friday and Saturday are $15.



Reservations are recommended, call (313) 882-JAZZ (5299).