Christians encourage others during Lent with #liveyourbestlent Good Day Christians encourage others during Lent with #liveyourbestlent Easter is right around the corner.

- Easter is right around the corner. Father Patrick Gonyeau, the Central Region Evangelization Coordinator from The Archdiocese of Detroit, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about how this Lenten season's social media effort went.

The campaign's goal is to have Metro Detroiters uplift and encourage one another during their Lenten journey. Photos and videos of Lenten practices were posted on social media with the hashtag #liveyourbestlent. You can see some of the examples in the video player above.