Wayne Co.'s 33rd Annual Marshmallow Drop April 14

- Wayne County Parks's 33rd Annual Marshmallow Drop is this Friday, April 14. The first drop will be at Elizabeth Park in Trenton at 9 a.m., and then at Nankin Mills in Westland at 11 a.m.

Thousands of children gather every year at these marshmallow drops for the helicopter to drop more than 20,000 marshmallows. The kids then race to grab as many as possible, which they can trade in for a prize. Kids can also search for a special colored egg dropped among the marshmallows which can be redeemed for a prize.

Children will be separated in three age categories, 4 years old and younger, 5-7 years old, and 8 years and older. Although the marshmallows are fluffy and tempting to eat, they should not be consumed.

This year, parents are also encouraged to take a family photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #ItsRainingMarshmallows.