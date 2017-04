Worldly jewelry designs from Birmingham's Jolie Altman Good Day Worldly jewelry designs from Birmingham's Jolie Altman Jolie Altman runs her global jewelry business from her office in Birmingham, Mich.

Jolie Altman runs her global jewelry business from her office in Birmingham, Mich. Jolie's designs are inspired from all over the world and incorporate African beads, precious and semi-precious gems, Bali silver, brass, bones and pearls.

She joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her jewelry and to show us some of her designs. For more information or to shop online, visit www.joliealtman.com.