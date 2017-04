Detroit's Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta creates haircare line Good Day Detroit's Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta creates haircare line Detroit native Kenya Moore brings all the tea for her role in the hit Bravo TV show Real Housewives of Atlanta.

- Detroit native Kenya Moore brings all the tea for her role in the hit Bravo TV show Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She joins Fox 2 to talk about the show and her haircare line.

This interview is sponsored by Kenya Moore Haircare.

Visit kenyamoorehair.com for more information.