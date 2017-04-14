Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Raul Midon performing Friday at Music Hall

Posted:Apr 14 2017 11:14AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 12:33PM EDT

(WJBK) - Gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Raul Midon is performing tonight in Detroit.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at Detroit's Jazz Café in Music Hall.

Tickers are $30.

CLICK HERE for more information.


