Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Raul Midon performing Friday at Music Hall Good Day Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Paul Midon performing Friday at Music Hall Gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Raul Midon is performing tonight in Detroit.

- Gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Raul Midon is performing tonight in Detroit.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at Detroit's Jazz Café in Music Hall.

Tickers are $30.

CLICK HERE for more information.