FOX 2 Fitness Challenge: No sugar, no dairy for 8 weeks Good Day FOX 2 Fitness Challenge: No sugar, no dairy for 8 weeks Two of our producers of 'The Nine' have something else in common besides early hours and tight deadlines - they want to slim down and get fit.

Producers Lisa Allen and Connie Smith are kicking off a FOX 2 Fitness Challenge. It's an 8-week challenge where the ladies will give up sugar and dairy, and hit the gym at least five times a week.

If you'd like to join in on their challenge and see your progress alongside theirs, you can join our FOX 2 21-Day Challenge Weight Loss group on Facebook. It's a group of like-minded people sharing recipes, workouts and motivation. You can join the Facebook group here.

Lisa and Connie have tried several diets, but this time their journey has brought them to Berkley Fit Body Boot Camp.

The gym offers 30-minute workouts several times on weekday mornings and evenings. There's bound to be a time that fits everyone's busy schedule. The classes vary from cardio to HIIT to strength training.

Classes run from 5:10 a.m. - 8:45 a.m., and from 4:30 - 6:45 in the evenings. Classes also run Saturday and Sunday mornings.



Connie and Lisa have weighed in, been measured and even had a body scan to learn about their BMIs but also their base metabolic rate, which is the amount of energy your body uses while at rest and how many calories you need to be eating their numbers. They were surprised to learn their numbers require actually eating more food - but not just any kind of food.

They were told to avoid processed foods and especially sugar. They're both giving up dairy and sugar for the next 8 weeks.

Our two producers are not alone in this challenge. Dozens of others who have signed up for this fitness adventure.

You can learn more about Berkley Fit Body Boot Camp here.