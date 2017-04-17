Safely caring for your lawn on Earth Day Good Day Safely caring for your lawn on Earth Day Now in its 12th year, MI Earth Day Fest in Rochester offers plenty of fun and free ways to shop, learn and celebrate the planet.

One of the issues to learn around is how to safely treat your lawn. Did you know that lawn chemicals like herbicides, fungicides & pesticides kill more than weeds, fungus & bugs?

Jeff Copeland of A-1 Organic Lawns joined us in studio to tell us more about safe lawncare. You can hear more from him in the video player above.

Jeff will also be speaking on Sunday at the MI Earth Day Fest. You can get more information on the festival here.