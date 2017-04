Band that makes financing fun to visit 9 metro Detroit schools Good Day Band that makes financing fun to visit 9 metro Detroit schools Finance and fun -- two words you don't expect to hear together, but that's exactly what you get when you pair a rock concert with lessons on financial literacy.

It's a band that works to make financing fun for students and they'll be visiting nine Detroit-area schools between April 17 and 28.

Fox 2 is joined by Steve Gooding, lead singer of the band Gooding, and Patrice Sinclair, senior vice president from Investments of Sinclair Wealth Management.