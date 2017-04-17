False lashes with Nichole Gonzakes of Wink Lash Lounge Good Day False lashes with Nichole Gonzakes of Wink Lash Lounge Ever think about getting some false eyelashes?

- Ever think about getting some false eyelashes?

Nichole Gonzakes from Wink Lash Lounge in Auburn Hills joined Fox 2 to talk all about false lashes -- how they work, how much they cost, and to show us some before and after looks.