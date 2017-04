Wacky spring trends in menswear with Chuck Bennett Good Day Wacky spring trends in menswear with Chuck Bennett Some fun and crazy trends for men are appearing on the radar this spring.

Trends include calf-length socks with burmuda shorts, dyed hair in sherbert colors, sweatpants tucked into socks and more.

Fashion expert Chuck Bennett from the Social Metro joins Fox 2 to tell us what it's all about.