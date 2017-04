Alan Turner hosting Michigan-made music video premiere party at Coyote Joe's Good Day Alan Turner hosting Michigan-made music video premiere party at Coyote Joe's A big-time country artist is releasing a new music video filmed and produced here in Michigan on Friday at Coyote Joe's.

- A big-time country artist is releasing a new music video filmed and produced here in Michigan on Friday at Coyote Joe's.

The video for Alan Turner's new song, Windows and Mirrors, which was co-written by Cole Swindell, features the work of local company Bluewater Technologies.

Alan and his steel horse band joined Fox 2 live in the studio.

www.alanturnermusic.com