Escaping Pavement performing Friday at Trinity House Theatre Good Day Escaping Pavement performing Friday at Trinity House Theatre Environmental music group Escaping Pavement joins Fox 2 to celebrate Earth Day a little early.

The group's members, Emily Burns and Aaron Markovitz, are live in the studio with an acoustic song.

They'll be performing from 8-10 p.m. on Friday at the Trinity House Theatre in Livonia.

Join us at the Trinity House Theatre in Livonia for a performance from 8-10 PM on April 22nd.

Escaping Pavement will donate half of all merchandise sales from the show to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members, CLICK HERE for more information.