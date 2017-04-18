Michigan Humane Society reminds owners of the importance of pet identification Good Day Michigan Humane Society reminds owners of the importance of pet identification It's estimated one in three pets will become lost at some point in their lifetime. The Michigan Humane Society reminds owners that up-to-date identification is critical for cats and dogs.

