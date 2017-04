The Children's Center celebrates Autism Awareness Month Good Day The Children's Center celebrates Autism Awareness Month April is Austism Awareness Month, and while we have maybe have been "aware" of austism for some time now we are still learning more about this disorder every day.

Larissa Heise from The Chidren's Center in Detroit joined us on The Nine to discuss the latest studies and statistics. You can hear more from her in the video player above.

For more information on autism services from The Children's Center, visit www.thechildrenscenter.com.