Hundreds line up for 'Motown the Musical' auditions Good Day Hundreds line up for 'Motown the Musical' auditions Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for a shot at stardom, hoping to land a role in one of Broadway's biggest hits 'Motown the Musical.'

Auditions took place at the Motown Museum's Studio A in Detroit. Producers had put out a call for African-American men and women, ages 20s-40s, with exceptional voices, and an African-American boy, age 8 to 13, to play a young Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Berry Gordy.

Berry Gordy himself was present at the auditions. He says "love" is what all the big Motown stars had in common.

"Love for themselves; love for people, but they were so different and that's what I learned so well about human beings. They're different," he says.