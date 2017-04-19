DAC to host Detroit Jazz Festival preview event

Posted:Apr 19 2017 09:02AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 09:10AM EDT

(WJBK) - The Detroit Athletic Club will host the Detroit Jazz Festival Annual Preview Event on Wednesday.

Joining Fox 2 is Chris Collins, artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival.

CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories