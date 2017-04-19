DAC to host Detroit Jazz Festival preview event

(WJBK) - The Detroit Athletic Club will host the Detroit Jazz Festival Annual Preview Event on Wednesday.
Joining Fox 2 is Chris Collins, artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival.
CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - The Detroit Athletic Club will host the Detroit Jazz Festival Annual Preview Event on Wednesday.
Joining Fox 2 is Chris Collins, artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival.
CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.