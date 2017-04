Motown the Musical returns to Fisher Theatre, 2 cast members from Michigan join Fox 2 Good Day Motown the Musical returns to Fisher Theatre, 2 cast members from Michigan join Fox 2 As Motown the Musical returns to Detroit's Fisher Theatre this month, two cast members from Michigan stopped by the studio.

Devon L. Price, an ensemble member, was born and raised in Lansing. He graduated from Oakland University with a BFA Musical Theatre.

Louis James Jackson, also an ensemble member, lived in Jackson, Mich., and Detroit. He graduated from Grand Valley State University.

The show runs April 18-30, with tickets starting at $39. CLICK HERE for more information.