Detroit rising star Chechi Sarai performs Good Day Detroit rising star Chechi Sarai performs She is a rising star in the City of Detroit.

Singer Chechi Sarai Is here to perform for us this morning.

She'll also be performing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Kola Lounge, 32523 Northwestern Hwy in Farmington Hills.

Check out chechisarai.com for more information.