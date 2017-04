Bookstock, area's largest used book sale, returns to Livonia April 23-30 Good Day Bookstock, area's largest used book sale, returns to Livonia April 23-30 Detroit's biggest used book and media sale is returning April 23-30 in Livonia.

Bookstock is a literary lover's paradise, with nearly 200,000 donated, gently used books and media items for sale at bargain basement prices.

Bookstock is at Laurel Park Place. Sales open on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. For $20, you can attend a pre-sale that morning at 8:15 a.m.

For more information, visit www.bookstockmi.org.