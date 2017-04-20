Stacy London helps shape Meijer's women's clothing line Good Day Stacy London helps shape Meijer's women's clothing line Fashion expert and reality TV star Stacy London joined the Meijer team this year to help shape their women's clothing line, Massini.

- Fashion expert and reality TV star Stacy London joined the Meijer team this year to help shape their women's clothing line, Massini. London is best known as the co-host of TLC's "What Not to Wear" and "Love Lust or Run," and is a New York Times best-selling author.

She joined us on The Nine to give us a sneak peek of some of the spring and summer clothes. The biggest trends she recommends incorporating into your wardrobe this season are off-the-shoulder looks and embroidery.

"You cannot go wrong if you're doing one of those looks," she says. You can hear more from her in the video player above.

She says to expect to see more of her influence, too, when the fall line comes out. For more information on Stacy London's partnership with Meijer, visit www.meijerstyle.com.