SEA LIFE Michigan offering students hands-on aquarium experience

- SEA LIFE Michigan is holding a Careers in Conservation event designed for college students interested in careers in biology or environmental work.

Five students will go behind the scenes at SEA LIFE for a one-of-a-kind hands-on experience with the aquarist team.

Applcations open on Earth Day and the event will take place May 24.

According to SEA LIFE, participants will:

"Learn about the life support and filtration systems necessary to sustain dozens of large exhibits

Test for favorable water conditions in the SEA LIFE laboratory

Help the Aquarists prepare the day's food for thousands of creatures

Feed Benson and Carr, SEA LIFE's two rescued green sea turtles

Learn about our conservation and education programs"

Today we were joined by Sarah Sprague, an aquarist at SEA LIFE to learn more about it.

For more information and to apply, visit visitsealife.com.