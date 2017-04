Les Nubians to make multiple appearances in Detroit Good Day Les Nubians to make multiple appearances in Detroit The international sister soul act Les Nubians will be stopping into Motor City this week.

On Thursday, they'll be part of WDET's Next 200 Celebration, which commemorates 200 episodes of its Progressive Underground electronic music show, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Cliff Bells in Detroit.

Then they'll be the subject of the next DIME Institute Master Class presentation on Friday.

Today Les Nubians perform Makeda live in studio. Take a listen.