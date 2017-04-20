Southfield hosts Michigan Modernism Art and Antiques Show this weekend Good Day Southfield hosts Michigan Modernism Art and Antiques Show this weekend The Michigan Modernism Art and Antiques Show kicks off Friday.

You can find national dealers offering furniture, decorative and fine arts that represent design movements of the 20th century.



There will be a Gala Preview from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday, and the show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The show takes place at the Southfield Pavilion at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield. Tickets are $12.

Deborah Slobin from Le Shoppe Too stopped by to show us some of the pieces featured in the show.

