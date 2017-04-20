Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to perform at Detroit Opera House

(WJBK) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.
Megan Jakel and Jeroboam Bozeman join Fox 2 to perform and talk about the dance company.
Tickets are available at michiganopera.org.
