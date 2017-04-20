Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to perform at Detroit Opera House Good Day Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to perform at Detroit Opera House The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

Megan Jakel and Jeroboam Bozeman join Fox 2 to perform and talk about the dance company.

Tickets are available at michiganopera.org.