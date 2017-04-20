Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to perform at Detroit Opera House

Posted:Apr 20 2017 12:03PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 12:08PM EDT

(WJBK) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at  the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

Megan Jakel and Jeroboam Bozeman join Fox 2 to perform and talk about the dance company.

Tickets are available at michiganopera.org.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories