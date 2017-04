Wayne Co. collecting household hazardous wastes on Earth Day Good Day Wayne Co. collecting household hazardous wastes on Earth Day Wayne County is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

- Wayne County is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017. The event is from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Romulus Civic Center, which is located at 11111 Wayne Road.

For more information on what types of items will be accepted, such as paints and smoke detectors, visit www.waynecounty.com.