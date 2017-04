KIDSgala shopping event at the Somerset Collection Good Day KIDSgala shopping event at the Somerset Collection A big shopping event is happening next week at the Somerset Collection and it's all for a good cause.

At the event on April 27, there will be wine, champagne and light hors d'oeuvres, as well as deals like 10 percent off all purchases.

Ten percent of sales for the evening will benefit KIDSgala.

Kimberly Britt from KIDSgala and Cheryl Hall Lindsay, fashion director at RGA Model Management, are here to tell us more about this special fundraiser.

