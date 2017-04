Painting with a Twist Detroit holding family Earth Day event Good Day Painting with a Twist Detroit holding family Earth Day event For those looking for a unique way to celebrate Earth Day, Painting with a Twist Detroit is holding a special event.

- For those looking for a unique way to celebrate Earth Day, Painting with a Twist Detroit is holding a special event.

Co-owners Michelle and Donna Lewis are holding an event to celebrate our oceans from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Reserve a seat online at paintingwithatwist.com.