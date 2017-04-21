American garage punk band Radkey to perform at Fillmore Good Day American garage punk band Radkey to perform at Fillmore Fox 2 is getting a little funky on this Friday with the American garage punk band Radkey.



- Fox 2 is getting a little funky on this Friday with the American garage punk band Radkey.



The band is made up of three brothers -- Dee Radke on guitar and vocals, Isiaiah Radke on bass and vocals, and Solomon Radke on the drums.

You can check out Radkey tonight at the Fillmore Theatre in downtown Detroit.

The doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are no longer available online, but there may be some available at the door.

Radkey's new ablum, Dark Black Makeup, is available now.