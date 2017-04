Mother's Day Pour weekend at DetroitWick Good Day Mother's Day Pour weekend at DetroitWick Treat your mother to the world of candles this Mother's Day. Pour Weekend is happening at DetroitWick, where you can learn every step of the candle-making process.

Then, you can measure, mix and pour your own premium candle while indulging in crepes, pastries and a mimosa bar and other treats.

There are four time options available May 13-14. A single ticket is $95 and a package with two tickets is $150. You can get more information online or purchase tickets at www.detroitwick.com.