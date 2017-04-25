Treetops Resort in Gaylord offers golf specials

(WJBK) - Treetops Resort has opened all five of its golf courses for the spring and summer seasons.
Golf escapes start at $99 per person with unlimted golf, and moms play for free on Mother's Day.
Visit treeptops.com for more information.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - Treetops Resort has opened all five of its golf courses for the spring and summer seasons.
Golf escapes start at $99 per person with unlimted golf, and moms play for free on Mother's Day.
Visit treeptops.com for more information.