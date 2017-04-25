Pet Connect: How to find your lost pet

- Many people who lost their pet do not know how to go about finding them. Corinne Martin from the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society offers some help. Owners should contact your local police department to report the missing pet. Then contact local animal shelter and those nearby. Talk to your neighbors and to your mail person. Put up flyers on your street and at local businesses where many of your neighbors frequent. Talk to local veterinarians, groomers and pet related businesses. Post on Craig's List under Lost and Found and on Facebook. Consider running an ad in the local newspaper. This week's adoptable pet is a 6-year-old male Teacup Chihuahua named "Luca." For information contact the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society at 313-884-1551.