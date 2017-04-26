Preperations underway for Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

(WJBK) - In just over a month, the engines will be roaring on Belle Isle.
Preparations are already well underway for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
Two-time winner Will Power joined Fox 2.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - In just over a month, the engines will be roaring on Belle Isle.
Preparations are already well underway for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
Two-time winner Will Power joined Fox 2.