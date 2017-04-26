Metro Times releases this year's "Best Of" Metro Detroit issue Good Day Metro Times releases this year's "Best Of" Metro Detroit issue Detroit is quickly becoming the food and beer mecca of the Midwest when it comes to tourism, but what are the best places in metro Detroit according to the people who live here?

Metro Times' biggest and most anticipated issue of the year hits newsstands Wednesday.

It's the "Best Of" edition.

The Metro Times Best of Detroit party is Friday, May 12. It begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Motor City Casino Hotel and tickets are $25. Visit ticketmaster.com for more information.

Joining us this morning to dish on the latest issue is editor Lee Devito.

Some highlights:

Best new Wayne County restaurant: Selden Standard

Best new restaurant: Grey Ghost

Best restaurant Oakland County: Bistro 82

Best new restaurant (Oakland): Otus Supply

Best dance club: Luna in Royal Oak