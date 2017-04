Herb gardens easy to grow right in your kitchen Good Day Herb gardens easy to grow right in your kitchen Herb gardens are often called kitchen gardens because they're so easy to grow on a windowsill.

- Herb gardens are often called kitchen gardens because they're so easy to grow on a windowsill.

Cooks love the easy access to fresh plants to use in their meals.

Herb gardens are so easy to manage that even the most inexperienced gardeners can grow them.

Joining Fox 2 is Dawn Danhausen from Whole Foods Market with more.