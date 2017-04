Detroit-based soul group The Dramatics to perform at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Good Day Detroit-based soul group The Dramatics to perform at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom The Andiamo Celebrity Showroom will host a show from a Detroit-based American soul group.

The Dramatics will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the showroom at 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren.

Tickets are $69, $59, $39 and can be purchased HERE.

Joining Fox 2 is LJ Reynolds of The Dramatics.