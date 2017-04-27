Miss Michigan raising awareness about diabetes Good Day Miss Michigan raising awareness about diabetes In just over two weeks, Miss Michigan Krista Ferguson will be traveling to Las Vegas to compete for the title of Miss USA.

While she has the spotlight, she's using the attention to raise awareness about diabetes. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two years ago.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile-onset, is where the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, versus Type 2 diabetes in which your body can't use insulin the right way. Type 2 typically develops in adulthood.

Krista is giving herself about four shots every day, as well as pricking her finger multiple times to check her blood sugar. She also keeps a patch on her leg that continuously checks her blood sugar, and she gets alerts on her phone if her levels are changing too quickly.

Krista wants others to know that your illness doesn't define you.

"It may be a part of you but it will never stop you from conquering your dreams and achieveing your goals," she says.

You can watch Krista compete in the Miss USA competition right here on FOX 2 on May 14, 2017 at 7 p.m.