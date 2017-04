Events coming to the new Little Caesars Arena Good Day Events coming to the new Little Caesars Arena The excitement surrounding the new Little Caesars Arena is building in metro Detroit.

Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, joins Fox 2 with a look at some of the big events coming to the new arena.

These include:

- NCAA awarding four NCAA Championship events (basketball first/second rounds in 2018 and 2021)

- Frozen Four Hockey Championship in 2020

- Wrestling Championships in 2022