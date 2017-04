Amy Andrews, Jen Hammond speak to students at Detroit Tigers Journalism Day Good Day Amy Andrews, Jen Hammond speak to students at Detroit Tigers Journalism Day Students interested in the journalism field headed to Comerica Park Thursday to hear from some of the best in the bis.

Speakers included Ron Colangelo, Detroit Tigers, Inc., Vice President, Media Relations; Dan Epstein, Rolling Stone Magazine, Writer; Erin Ben Moche, Oakland University, Student; and FOX 2 sports reported Jennifer Hammond. Amy Andrews hosted the day.