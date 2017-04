Make the Future Detroit celebrates energy ideas Good Day Make the Future Detroit celebrates energy ideas Car designs of the future are racing through Detroit this weekend. Make the Future Detroit is a four-day festival that includes unique race that sees which team can go the furthest using the least amount of fuel.

Last year's winner went more than 2,500 miles on a single gallon of gas. FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni takes us to Cobo Center for a look at this year's teams.