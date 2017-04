Steppers to gather at I Love Steppin fitness event in Dearborn Good Day Steppers to gather at I Love Steppin fitness event in Dearborn Steppers to gather at I Love Steppin fitness event in Dearborn

- Steppers to gather at I Love Steppin fitness event in Dearborn

The 9th annual I Love Steppin event kicks off this weekend.

It'll be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

They're expecting over 700 steppers from across metro Detroit.



Larry Collins joins Fox 2 to tell us more about this cool event.

CLICK HERE for more information.